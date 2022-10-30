Majestic Messi helps PSG fight back to beat Troyes

Lionel Messi starred with a goal and an assist as all of Paris Saint-Germain's front three scored in a 4-3 victory over Troyes on Saturday which restored their five-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1.

The league leaders responded to second-placed Lens' win over Toulouse on Friday by twice coming from behind to see off a spirited Troyes at the Parc des Princes.

The attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have scored 43 goals between them already this season.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier can now turn his attention to Wednesday's match at Juventus, which the French club have to win to be sure of finishing top of their Champions League group.

In Paris, Troyes forged ahead with a shock opening goal inside three minutes, as Rony Lopes stabbed the ball back for Mama Balde to lash a fine volley into the net past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The hosts hit back midway through the first half, as Neymar's clipped pass found the run of Carlos Soler and the midfielder slotted in to level.