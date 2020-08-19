I feel World Cup vibes, says Mbappe after PSG’s win

Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France’s World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

“I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job,” the France striker told a news conference.

“We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it’s too much for some but that’s how you win titles.

“It’s easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends.”