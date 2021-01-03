I-League: Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan joins Kolkata Mohammedan

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan anticipates the I-League, starting on Saturday, will be “amazing” and fiercely-contested.

“I would urge every supporter to follow the I-League from the get-go on 9 January. It’s going to be amazing this year,” 30-year-old defensive midfielder said in a freewheeling AIFF TV interview.

Bhuiyan, who earlier had a professional stint with FC Copenhagen, has inked a contract with the century-old Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club ahead of the upcoming I-League.

“I researched about Mohammedan SC and realised the stature and the legacy of the club. I came to know about their rich history. I spoke with our national team assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and he informed me about the stature of the club and their reputation in India. Then, I made my decision,” he stated.