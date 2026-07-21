Why did Messi tell his teammates to 'forget everything' before the final?

A video circulating on social media has sparked debate over Lionel Messi's final pre-match words to his Argentina teammates before the World Cup final.

Argentine media have picked up the story, with many questioning why Messi—who had posted an emotional message on Instagram before the match—urged his teammates to "forget everything" as they walked out of the dressing room.

According to TyC Sports, the viral footage shows the Argentina captain addressing the squad before they took the field.

"Everyone, stay calm. The important thing is that we remain calm."

Up to that point, nothing seemed unusual. But it was his next words that drew widespread attention on social media, "Let's forget everything. Let's just play. Let's focus only on the game."