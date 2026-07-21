Why did Messi tell his teammates to 'forget everything' before the final?
A video circulating on social media has sparked debate over Lionel Messi's final pre-match words to his Argentina teammates before the World Cup final.
Argentine media have picked up the story, with many questioning why Messi—who had posted an emotional message on Instagram before the match—urged his teammates to "forget everything" as they walked out of the dressing room.
According to TyC Sports, the viral footage shows the Argentina captain addressing the squad before they took the field.
"Everyone, stay calm. The important thing is that we remain calm."
Up to that point, nothing seemed unusual. But it was his next words that drew widespread attention on social media, "Let's forget everything. Let's just play. Let's focus only on the game."
The video shows Messi standing at the dressing room entrance while delivering the message, with his teammates appearing composed. Still, many have wondered what exactly he wanted Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez and the rest of the squad to "forget."
While it remains unclear what the 39-year-old was referring to, Argentina had come under criticism before the final. Spain had accused the reigning champions of receiving favourable refereeing decisions during the tournament.
Before the final, Spain defender Aymeric Laporte said some refereeing decisions in recent matches had been genuinely surprising, with certain incidents going unpunished.
"Especially with Argentina. They're a team that likes to leave a mark on their opponents. That sort of thing shouldn't be allowed in football, particularly in major competitions, because it can unsettle you and make you angry," Laporte said.
Argentina eventually lost 1-0 to Spain in the final in New Jersey, ending their title defence and handing Spain its first World Cup triumph in 16 years.
Although the refereeing itself was not a major talking point during the match, tensions flared after the final whistle, with several Argentina players and members of the coaching staff clashing with Spanish players.
Following the ugly scenes, FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-match confrontation.