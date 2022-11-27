Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup

Asked about images showing his assistant Pablo Aimar on the brink of tears during the game, coach Scaloni called for some perspective.

“You have to have some common sense, it’s just a football match,” he said.

“I received a message from my brother saying he was crying and it can’t be like that. It’s as if it were more than a football match.

“I don’t share that. The players must understand it’s a football match. If not, it will be like this in every match.