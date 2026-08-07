Rodri approves Barcelona transfer talks with Man City
Spain midfield talisman Rodri has authorised Barcelona to start talks with Manchester City for a potential transfer, a source from the reigning La Liga champions told AFP on Thursday.
"Today Barcelona is closer to being able to consider this transfer than yesterday. We have now secured the player's agreement to open negotiations with Manchester City," the source said, confirming Spanish press reports.
Barcelona's move could hijack eternal rivals Real Madrid's reported interest in the 30-year-old as Los Blancos seek to strengthen their midfield under new manager Jose Mourinho.
However, Rodri's green light for the talks offers "no guarantee" about a transfer to Barcelona, the club source added.
Catalan media said Rodri was convinced by a phone call from Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who has reportedly demanded from club management the recruitment of an experienced defender or midfielder.
Defensive solidity has been identified as an area of weakness at Barcelona and a serious knee injury looks set to keep usual captain Frenkie de Jong out of the Blaugrana's midfield for months.
Rodri picked up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament as he captained Spain to their second World Cup crown at this year's competition in North America.
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner amassed trophies in Manchester under Pep Guardiola, including four Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League, scoring the winning goal against Inter Milan in the final.
Yet City are reportedly willing to let the former Atletico Madrid player go for around 60 million euros (USD 69 million) with one year left on his contract.
Having already suffered a series of knee injuries in recent times, Rodri underwent a minor back operation in late July, raising doubts about his fitness for the start of the new season.