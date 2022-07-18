Lewandowski's departure to Barca leaves Bayern seeking new star striker

The departure of Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich with the unenviable task of finding a replacement for the Bundesliga's most prolific contemporary striker after his relationship with the club turned sour.

Following eight glorious years in Munich, winning the Bundesliga each season and lifting the Champions League trophy in 2020, Lewandowski announced in late May that "my story with Bayern comes to an end".

The forward turns 34 in August, yet Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down and now embarks on a fresh challenge to make as much impact on Spain's La Liga as he did in the Bundesliga.