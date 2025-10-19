Messi bags hat-trick, claims first MLS Golden Boot

A rampant Lionel Messi scored a sensational hat-trick to seal Major League Soccer's Golden Boot award on Saturday as Inter Miami roared into the playoffs with a 5-2 victory over Nashville SC.

The Argentine superstar tallied an astonishing 29 goals from 28 matches, with Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville's Sam Surridge tied for second best with 24 goals.

Messi claimed his first MLS Golden Boot and also staked his claim to a second straight Most Valuable Player award with a bravura performance that saw Inter rally to clinch third place in the Eastern Conference.

They'll face the same Nashville team in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs starting on 24 October.