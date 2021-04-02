Ibrahimovic, Lukaku fines for spat go to charity

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku's fines for squaring off in a row during an Italian Cup match will be donated to charity, their rival Milan clubs said on Thursday.
AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic went head-to-head with his Inter Milan counterpart during the Cup quarter-final in the San Siro on 26 January.
The former Manchester United teammates traded insults and were both charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.
In a joint statement the clubs said the incident was "not in keeping with the shared principles of sporting fair play" and pledged the sum which has yet to be decided in a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation would go to charity.
The heated altercation began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.
Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.
They continued to trade insults as they headed towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.
Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off after picking up a second yellow card for another incident.
Both scored in the game which Inter won 2-1.