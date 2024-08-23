Hamza Choudhury gets passport, no bar to play for Bangladesh
Hamza Choudhury, a British footballer with Bangladeshi origin who plays for Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League, has received a Bangladeshi passport, more than two months after applying to the Bangladesh high commission in London.
Due to his busy schedule in premier league football, his mother, Rafiya Choudhury, collected the passport from the high commission on Friday.
However, it was ready for delivery at the high commission for around a month.
Confirming the information, his father, Morshed Dewan, told Prothom Alo on Friday evening, “Today, his mother, Rafiya Choudhury, went to the Bangladesh high commission in London and received the passport. He could not go to collect the passport as the English Premier League has started, and Hamza is now busy with his club duties.”
Hamza Choudhury had previously expressed his interest in playing for Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh authorities responded positively.
The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has initiated the process to include him to the national football team.
After obtaining the passport, he now requires approval from the English Football Association and from his club, Leicester City, to play for the Bangladesh team.
The football federation has been exploring ways to have Hamza in the squad during the September window.
Recently, BFF general secretary Imran Hossain said it may not be possible to add Hamza in the squad in September due to time constraints, but there is a strong possibility of him playing during the November window.