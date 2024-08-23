Hamza Choudhury gets passport, no bar to play for Bangladesh

Hamza Choudhury, a British footballer with Bangladeshi origin who plays for Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League, has received a Bangladeshi passport, more than two months after applying to the Bangladesh high commission in London.

Due to his busy schedule in premier league football, his mother, Rafiya Choudhury, collected the passport from the high commission on Friday.

However, it was ready for delivery at the high commission for around a month.