‘Immortality’ beckons if Kane ends his wait to win a trophy

Harry Kane’s winner against Denmark to send England into their first major tournament final for 55 years was his 275th goal for club and country.

Yet, at 27, the England captain is still yet to win a trophy.

That could all change spectacularly on Sunday should Kane become the first Englishman since Bobby Moore in 1966 to lift a major piece of international silverware.

Personal accolades also await the Tottenham striker if he can maintain his return to scoring form in the knockout stage of Euro 2020.