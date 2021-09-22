Injured Messi ruled out of midweek action with PSG

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's game away to Metz on Wednesday due to a knee injury which coach Mauricio Pochettino has said was the real reason behind his surprise decision to take the six-time Ballon d'Or winner off against Lyon at the weekend.

The Argentine star underwent an MRI on Tuesday after taking a knock to his left knee during Sunday's 2-1 win. Results showed signs of bone bruising, the club said in a statement.