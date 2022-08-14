Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd’s new reality

Erik ten Hag expressed his surprise at seeing Manchester United capitulate to a 4-0 defeat at Brentford that leaves the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

But after just two games in charge, the Dutchman is getting a crash course in United’s new reality.

The 20-time English champions have now lost seven consecutive away league games for the first time since 1936.

That run included similar thrashings at Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton. Indeed United have conceded four or more goals seven times in the Premier League since the start of last season.