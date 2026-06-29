Brazil fight back as Casemiro cancels out sano's stunning opener against Japan

Brazil produced a spirited second-half response to draw level through Casemiro after falling behind to a sensational first-half strike from Kaishu Sano in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

The match is draw 1-1 after 60 minutes.

Brazil's relentless pressure finally paid off in the 53rd minute. After two near misses in quick succession, Casemiro rose highest inside the box to power home a superb header, restoring parity for the five-time world champions and capping an explosive start to the second half.

Earlier, the five-time world champions were stunned in the 29th minute when Sano scored his first international goal in spectacular fashion.