Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to shake off a blow to their Premier League title challenge and seize the chance to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 15 years on Wednesday.

The Gunners travel to face Bayern Munich with the quarter-final tie finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg in London last week.

Since then Arsenal tasted defeat in the Premier League for the first time in 2024 as Aston Villa won 2-0 at the Emirates to leave Arteta’s men trailing Manchester City by two points with six games to go.