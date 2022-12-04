‘One match, one chance’ - unfazed South Korea eye Brazil World Cup upset

Wild cards South Korea say they have nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they take on five-times champions Brazil on Monday, with their sights set on another giant-killing feat in a FIFA World Cup where big names have taken a beating.

After an extraordinary group phase that saw former winners Brazil and Argentina defeated by low-ranked opponents, plus Belgium and Germany eliminated, South Korea see this World Cup as their best chance in decades to make their mark.

“Every match, every minute is very valuable and precious. The entire team has great morale, great teamwork,” said wingback Kim Jin-su.

“We all have truly wanted to get this far and we are all really thirsty for this.”