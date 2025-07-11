Bangladesh women start with massive win over Sri Lanka

From the very outset, Bangladesh looked very sharp, hungry and in complete control of the match. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Sri Lanka deep into their own half with a series of attacks.

Apart from Sagorika’s hat-trick with three goals in the 37, 53 and 58 minutes, Munni Akhter struck twice in the fifth and 48 minutes while Sapna Rani, Sinha Jahan Sikha, Rupa Akter and Shanti Mardi supported them with lone goals in the second, 50, 86 and 90+4 minutes respectively for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.