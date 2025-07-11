SAFF U-20
Bangladesh women start with massive win over Sri Lanka
Sagorika’s brilliant hat-trick saw defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-20 Women’s Championship 2025 today, Friday.
Bangladesh women thrashed Sri Lanka by 9-1 goals in their first match of four-nation tournament held at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.
From the very outset, Bangladesh looked very sharp, hungry and in complete control of the match. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Sri Lanka deep into their own half with a series of attacks.
Apart from Sagorika’s hat-trick with three goals in the 37, 53 and 58 minutes, Munni Akhter struck twice in the fifth and 48 minutes while Sapna Rani, Sinha Jahan Sikha, Rupa Akter and Shanti Mardi supported them with lone goals in the second, 50, 86 and 90+4 minutes respectively for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.
Layansika Jasotharan scored a consolation goal for Sri Lanka in the 90+2 minute of the match.
Bangladesh will play their next match against Nepal while Sri Lanka will meet Bhutan Sunday at the same venue.
Four South Asian nations- Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and host Bangladesh- are taking part in the 11-day meet on round robin league basis.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is organising the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship 2025.