No bonus, just applause: Bangladesh women accorded reception after Asian Cup berth
Bangladesh women football team has been accorded a grand reception last night upon their return from Myanmar after securing a place for Asian Cup tournament for the first time.
The victorious women took the stage one by one when the clock ticked past 3:00am after reaching home at 1:30am. They got the deserving hero’s welcome at that wee hours as around a thousand chanted slogans for the team. Officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) garlanded the girls while the moments such as Ritu Porna’s goal scoring or Rupna’s save were displayed on giant screen.
But what stood out was the glaring absence of any awards. There was no symbolic cheque, no cash prize, not even a formal announcement. It felt as if the lights and applause had become the sole symbols of recognition at the event.
When BFF president Tabith Awal began his speech on the glittering stage, many in the audience sat up, anticipating an announcement. But Tabith did not go down that path. Instead, in his brief remarks, he praised the girls saying, "You have done two things — you are rewriting history and advancing the journey of changing the mindset of our society."
But the audience had hoped for announcement of some rewards from the BFF president. Their expectation remained unmet as Tabith concluded, "Just as we have stood behind the women’s team, we will continue to do so in the future. We have faith in you, and we promise we are with you."
He spoke of dreams regarding the 2026 Asia Cup, which is also part of World Cup qualifiers, ending with the phrase “Mission Australia.” But fulfilling dreams requires a strong structure. Proper planning, including organising leagues, is essential — topics that went unspoken at this unique event in Bangladesh’s sports history. Whether any sports team anywhere in the world has been honored this way, at midnight, might even be a topic of research.
The stage and gallery stood over water — an extraordinary setting. However, as the night wore on, only about a third of the gallery was filled with spectators on three sides. Their main focus was Ritu Porna, who, with her two goals, led Bangladesh to a historic victory over Myanmar. She showed her class on the field and on stage.
Ritu Porna said, “We have reached where werare today because of teamwork. Football is not an individual game. The girls of Bangladesh know how to fight through tough situations. Please continue to believe in us. We will not let you down. We want to take Bangladesh not just across Asia but to the global stage.”
Her confidence touched the chief guest, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who at that moment considered this girl from Rangamati the country’s best athlete. Looking at Ritu Porna, he expressed his excitement: “What you said — that the girls of Bangladesh know how to fight adversity — is a wonderful statement. Bangladesh is proud of you.”
Coach Peter Butler won everyone over at the start with greeting “Assalamu Alaikum.”
He highlighted the hard work behind the girls’ success and praised them.
“This victory wouldn’t have been possible if the girls hadn’t given their all.”
Former national captain Aminul Haque also lauded the players and reminded everyone of the need for more professional planning to nurture the team.
But as the event ended, a question lingered — was a bouquet and the president’s promise of standing by the girls really enough? After winning SAFF last year, BFF promised the players a Tk 15 million bonus, but even after nine months, not a penny has been paid. Perhaps that’s why there was no announcement this time.
These girls, today’s pride of the nation, have no domestic league. No competitive matches or tournaments. The last league was in May last year, with no football since. Yet the girls have opened the door beyond South Asia, into Asia. The responsibility of strengthening this path now lies squarely with the BFF.
Still, this night will be remembered for the pride and commitment it represented for the players. Rupna, Ritu, Afida and their teammates have shown that Bangladesh is no longer just “the land of floods” — it is also “the land of football.”
After the event, Ritu and Monika set off again for the airport as they have a league to play in Bhutan. That reflects their reality. After the victory celebration, the fight resumes.