No bonus, just applause: Bangladesh women accorded reception after Asian Cup berth

Bangladesh women football team has been accorded a grand reception last night upon their return from Myanmar after securing a place for Asian Cup tournament for the first time.

The victorious women took the stage one by one when the clock ticked past 3:00am after reaching home at 1:30am. They got the deserving hero’s welcome at that wee hours as around a thousand chanted slogans for the team. Officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) garlanded the girls while the moments such as Ritu Porna’s goal scoring or Rupna’s save were displayed on giant screen.

But what stood out was the glaring absence of any awards. There was no symbolic cheque, no cash prize, not even a formal announcement. It felt as if the lights and applause had become the sole symbols of recognition at the event.

When BFF president Tabith Awal began his speech on the glittering stage, many in the audience sat up, anticipating an announcement. But Tabith did not go down that path. Instead, in his brief remarks, he praised the girls saying, "You have done two things — you are rewriting history and advancing the journey of changing the mindset of our society."