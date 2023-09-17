Felix and Cancelo score in Barcelona demolition of Betis

New arrivals Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo struck their first goals for Barcelona in an impressive 5-0 rout of Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga.

Earlier Atletico Madrid were hammered 3-0 by Valencia at Mestalla with coach Diego Simeone labelling it the “weakest” performance during his time at the club.

Barcelona’s five-star display was inspired by Felix, who netted the opener, with further goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Raphinha and Cancelo.

The emphatic victory places the Catalans provisionally top of the table, a point clear of rivals Real Madrid who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.