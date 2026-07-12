FIFA World Cup 2026 top goalscorers: Mbappe, Messi lead Golden Boot race
France captain Kylian Mbappe and Argentina skipper Lionel Messi are locked at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings with eight goals each, according to the FIFA player statistics, as of Sunday, 12 July.
Mbappe leads the race on the first tiebreaker, having also registered three assists, one more than Messi's two. The French forward has reached his tally in 563 minutes, while the Argentine captain has played 608 minutes.
Norway striker Erling Haaland remains third with seven goals in 537 minutes, although his Golden Boot bid has ended following Norway's quarter-final exit.
England pair Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are tied for fourth with six goals apiece. Both have contributed one assist, with Bellingham playing 574 minutes and Kane 627 minutes.
With only Argentina, England, France and Spain left in the tournament, Mbappe, Messi, Bellingham and Kane will have further opportunities to add to their tallies in the semi-finals and potentially the final. Haaland, meanwhile, can only watch as the remaining contenders battle for the Golden Boot.
Top five goalscorers as of 12 July
According to the FIFA player statistics, goals refer to the total number of times a player has successfully put the ball into the opponent's net.
An assist is awarded to the player who last touches the ball before a teammate scores, provided the intended pass or distribution reaches its intended destination even if an opponent gets a touch.
Minutes played is the total time a player has been on the pitch, measured from kick-off or from the moment they are substituted on until they are substituted off, sent off or the match ends.