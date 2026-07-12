FIFA World Cup 2026 top goalscorers: Mbappe, Messi lead Golden Boot race

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Argentina skipper Lionel Messi are locked at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings with eight goals each, according to the FIFA player statistics, as of Sunday, 12 July.

Mbappe leads the race on the first tiebreaker, having also registered three assists, one more than Messi's two. The French forward has reached his tally in 563 minutes, while the Argentine captain has played 608 minutes.