Liverpool cannot compete with spending of Manchester City: Klopp

Asked how Liverpool could keep up with Pep Guardiola’s team, who won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons in May, Klopp replied that nobody could.

“You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that,” he said.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it.