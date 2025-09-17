Messi scores goal and sets up another as Miami beats Seattle

Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another to spark Inter Miami over the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Tuesday in an MLS rematch of a melee-capped Leagues Cup final.

The 38-year-old Argentine striker who starred for Barcelona and led his homeland to the 2022 World Cup set up Spaniard Jordi Alba's goal in the 12th minute and scored in the 41st to give Miami a 2-0 halftime lead in the grudge-match contest.

American Ian Fray added a Miami goal in the 52nd minute for a 3-0 edge before Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas pulled one back for Seattle in the 69th.

The Sounders had routed Miami 3-0 on August 31 in Seattle in a Leagues Cup final that ended with a benches-clearing brawl and Inter striker Luis Suarez spitting on a Sounders staff member.

"It was important, beyond having good feelings, to find ourselves with the victory against a great rival that took away the possibility of winning a competition a couple of weeks ago," Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.