Messi's Argentina are one victory away from a feat unseen since Pele's Brazil

History beckons for Argentina.

When Lionel Messi leads the Albiceleste onto the field against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, more than another trophy will be at stake. Victory would make Argentina only the third nation in World Cup history to successfully defend their title, joining two of football's greatest dynasties—Italy of the 1930s and Brazil of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Remarkably, no team has achieved the feat in the last 64 years.

The first side to conquer the world twice in succession was Vittorio Pozzo's Italy. Playing at home, the Azzurri won the 1934 World Cup by defeating Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time. Four years later, they proved the triumph was no accident.