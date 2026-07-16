Messi's Argentina are one victory away from a feat unseen since Pele's Brazil
History beckons for Argentina.
When Lionel Messi leads the Albiceleste onto the field against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, more than another trophy will be at stake. Victory would make Argentina only the third nation in World Cup history to successfully defend their title, joining two of football's greatest dynasties—Italy of the 1930s and Brazil of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Remarkably, no team has achieved the feat in the last 64 years.
The first side to conquer the world twice in succession was Vittorio Pozzo's Italy. Playing at home, the Azzurri won the 1934 World Cup by defeating Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time. Four years later, they proved the triumph was no accident.
Despite the political pressure surrounding Benito Mussolini's regime and the challenge of playing in France, Italy defeated Hungary 4-2 in the 1938 final. Led by stars such as Giuseppe Meazza and Silvio Piola, Pozzo's disciplined and tactically sophisticated side became the first back-to-back world champions, a record that stood alone for 24 years.
Then came Brazil's golden generation.
After the heartbreak of losing the 1950 final at the Maracana, Brazil rebuilt around extraordinary talent. At the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the football world witnessed the arrival of a 17-year-old phenomenon named Pele. Alongside Garrincha, Didi, Vava, Nilton Santos and Zagallo, Brazil dazzled with attacking football and defeated hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final.
Four years later in Chile, Brazil returned as defending champions. Pele suffered an early injury and played little part in the tournament, but the squad's strength ran much deeper than one superstar. Garrincha produced perhaps the finest tournament of his career, Amarildo stepped in brilliantly for Pele, while Zagallo, Djalma Santos and Mauro ensured balance across the pitch. Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final to retain the trophy, proving their dynasty was built on an exceptional team rather than a single icon.
No nation has repeated that achievement since 1962.
West Germany came close in 1986 after winning in 1982? No—they lost both finals. Argentina fell short in 1990 after lifting the trophy in 1986. Brazil exited in the 1998 final after winning in 1994. France could not defend their 2018 crown, losing the epic 2022 final to Argentina.
Now, the opportunity belongs to Argentina.
Having conquered Qatar in 2022, the Albiceleste have navigated another demanding campaign to reach the final in 2026. One more victory over Spain would place Messi's team alongside Pozzo's Italy and Pele's Brazil in one of football's rarest clubs.
It would not merely secure another World Cup—it would end a 64-year wait for a successful title defence and cement this Argentina side as one of the greatest international teams the game has ever seen.