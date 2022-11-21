Canada aim to ‘surprise’ at World Cup

“We want to show that we are a football nation, that we can compete with the best in the world,” said Osorio, who plays for Toronto FC in the MLS.

“We want to surprise people because I think people still see us as underdogs. ‘It’s the World Cup, they should just be happy to be here.’ But that’s not our mentality.”

To compete against Belgium, Osorio said Canada would need to be tactically sound, play as a unit and choose the right time to apply pressure against players like the stellar Kevin De Bruyne.

“They have players that can hurt you with an inch of space,” Osorio said.