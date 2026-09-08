“I received death threats”: Bangladesh football coach makes explosive claims 4 days after being sacked

Bangladesh Under-20 football team head coach Gerard Jones lost his job after the team’s hopes of reaching the main tournament ended following two consecutive defeats in the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to terminate his contract on 4 September, a day after the team’s 3-0 defeat to Syria.

Four days after his sacking, Jones has spoken out about his time in Bangladesh. In a lengthy Facebook post from Kansas City in the United States, he claimed that while working in Bangladesh, he faced personal attacks, leaks of his personal information and even death threats.

"Criticism of football decisions is completely fair. Personal abuse and threats are not. I’ve had nasty messages, personal information leaks, death threats. And for what. Behind every coach and player is a human being. I am a husband. A father, a son," Jones writes.