Female footballers revolt against coach: What BFF will do?

“It’s a matter of our self-respect”, Sabina Khatun lowered her head saying this to hide her tears. She couldn’t continue. She stepped back to make way for others to speak.

This was the scenario in a press conference at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) premise last evening. Bangladesh national football team skipper Sabina Khatun was accompanied by her compatriots at the press conference.

Sabina and her teammates were standing in front of the media at the same place exactly three months ago. That day, they were all smiling in the pride of retaining the SAFF Championship title for the second time in a row. However, this time, they were standing there with disappointment, pain and tears in their eyes.