Shakira and protests as World Cup kicks off in Mexico

Shakira had the spectators out of their seats at the World Cup opening ceremony Thursday, but outside the Estadio Azteca fans and protesters clashed with police.

A crush to get into an overcrowded fan zone in the centre of Mexico City and protests near the stadium made for a chaotic day that contrasted with the festive atmosphere inside the Azteca.

The venerable and now renovated stadium in the Mexican capital was a fitting venue for the tournament curtainraiser between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, having staged the World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986.