Football

Uruguay's Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay

Reuters
Montevideo
Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves during his farewell ceremony to the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on 6 September, 2024.AFP

Paraguay held Uruguay to a goalless draw in their South American World Cup qualifier on Friday, with striker Luis Suarez bringing his 17-year international career to an end at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The 37-year-old forward reached 143 appearances for his country, finishing as their all-time leading scorer with 69 goals.

Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves next to Uruguay's former head coach Washington Tabarez after receiving a a commemorative plaque during his farewell ceremony to the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on 6 September, 2024.
AFP

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who finished third in the Copa America, played without five players from their starting line-up, including Darwin Nunez, who were suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following the defeat to Colombia in the continental showpiece in July.

Uruguay wasted several chances, most notably a first-half right-footed volley from Suarez that struck the post after Facundo Pellistri’s cross.

Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (C) reacts next to his wife Sofia Balbi (L) and their children Delfina (R), Lautaro (C), and Benjamin, next to a replica of the Copa America he was presented during his farewell ceremony to the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on 6 September, 2024.
AFP

Paraguay also created clear-cut opportunities, with Miguel Almiron coming closest only to be denied by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but neither side managed to capitalise.

Uruguay remain second in the World Cup qualifying standings on 14 points, four behind leaders Argentina. They face Venezuela on Tuesday, while Paraguay take on Brazil.

Also Read

Brazil down Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football