World Cup winner Messi returns to club duty with PSG

On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.
Messi's teammates Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing cause in the final, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi returned to club duty just three days after the final with Brazil's Neymar checking in a day later.
Messi is unlikely to play this weekend, more probably making his return in the home Ligue 1 match against Angers next Wednesday.