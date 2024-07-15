Argentina defeat Colombia win record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro Martinez scored the extra-time winner as defending champions Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America crown here Sunday.

Inter Milan forward Martinez blasted home a 112th-minute strike to settle a dour encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium that saw Argentina captain Lionel Messi exit in tears during the second half after suffering an ankle injury.

Kick-off for the South American football showpiece was delayed by 82 minutes after crowd trouble before the game blamed on unruly unticketed fans.

More to follow...