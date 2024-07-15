Football

Argentina defeat Colombia win record 16th Copa America title

AFP
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's only goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FloridaAFP

Lautaro Martinez scored the extra-time winner as defending champions Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America crown here Sunday.

Inter Milan forward Martinez blasted home a 112th-minute strike to settle a dour encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium that saw Argentina captain Lionel Messi exit in tears during the second half after suffering an ankle injury.

Kick-off for the South American football showpiece was delayed by 82 minutes after crowd trouble before the game blamed on unruly unticketed fans.

More to follow...

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football