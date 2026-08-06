Football

Messi scores twice to set Leagues Cup record in Miami victory

AFP
Miami
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Oscar Macías #21 of Atletico San Luis during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Atletico San Luis at Nu Stadium on 5 August 2026 in Miami, FloridaGetty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi scored twice on Wednesday to become the Leagues Cup’s record goalscorer as Inter Miami beat Atletico San Luis 4-2 at home in the 2026 edition’s opening group matches.

Messi, who helped Miami win the 2023 crown in his first weeks with the Florida club, took his tally in the competition for Major League Soccer and Mexican Liga MX sides to a record 14 goals.

David Rodriguez gave San Luis the lead in the fourth minute but Messi equalized seven minutes later.

Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia edged Miami ahead in the 26th minute.

Messi struck again just before half-time with Brazilian defender Micael making it 4-1 deep into first-half stoppage time.

Atletico’s Rafa Llorente scored a second-half consolation.

Other Leagues Cup matches on Wednesday saw Dallas beat Queretaro 2-0 and Leon won 1-0 at Nashville.

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