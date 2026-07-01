Football

Mexico v Ecuador World Cup game delayed by rain: stadium announcement

AFP
Mexico City
General view inside the stadium before the match as the match is delayed due to adverse weather at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico 30 June, 2026.Reuters

The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday has been delayed by heavy rain, a message on the stadium scoreboard said.

"The match has been delayed," said the message. The game was due to kick off at 7:00 am Bangladesh time (0100 GMT) but no new time was given.

It is the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game has been delayed due to the weather.

The group game between France and Iraq in Philadelphia on 22 June was interrupted at half-time for around two hours due to storms.

Also Read

France-Iraq World Cup game restarts after two-hour storm delay

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football