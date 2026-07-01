Mexico v Ecuador World Cup game delayed by rain: stadium announcement
The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday has been delayed by heavy rain, a message on the stadium scoreboard said.
"The match has been delayed," said the message. The game was due to kick off at 7:00 am Bangladesh time (0100 GMT) but no new time was given.
It is the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game has been delayed due to the weather.
The group game between France and Iraq in Philadelphia on 22 June was interrupted at half-time for around two hours due to storms.