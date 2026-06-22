Messi breaks World Cup goals record, surpasses Klose

Lionel Messi etched another chapter into football history, scoring his 17th FIFA World Cup goal to surpass German great Miroslav Klose and become the tournament's outright all-time leading scorer.

The milestone, however, did not come at the first opportunity.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute of their Group J clash against Austria after a VAR review, giving Messi an early chance to break the record. In an uncharacteristic moment, the 38-year-old sent his spot-kick wide, leaving history on hold.

But only briefly.