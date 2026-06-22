Messi breaks World Cup goals record, surpasses Klose
Lionel Messi etched another chapter into football history, scoring his 17th FIFA World Cup goal to surpass German great Miroslav Klose and become the tournament's outright all-time leading scorer.
The milestone, however, did not come at the first opportunity.
Argentina were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute of their Group J clash against Austria after a VAR review, giving Messi an early chance to break the record. In an uncharacteristic moment, the 38-year-old sent his spot-kick wide, leaving history on hold.
But only briefly.
Messi continued to torment Austria's defence and, in the 31st minute, produced the finish that had seemed inevitable. This time there was no mistake. His strike took him to 17 World Cup goals, moving him clear of Klose at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring chart.
For most players, a missed penalty on such an occasion might have overshadowed the night. For Messi, it became little more than a footnote.
The miss will soon fade from memory. The goal that followed will endure as yet another landmark in one of football's greatest careers—a reminder that even when history makes Messi wait, it never has to wait for long.