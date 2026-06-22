Football

Messi breaks World Cup goals record, surpasses Klose

Sports Correspondent
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal agains Austria at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026. He becomes leading goal scorer of Wrold Cup historyIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Lionel Messi etched another chapter into football history, scoring his 17th FIFA World Cup goal to surpass German great Miroslav Klose and become the tournament's outright all-time leading scorer.

The milestone, however, did not come at the first opportunity.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute of their Group J clash against Austria after a VAR review, giving Messi an early chance to break the record. In an uncharacteristic moment, the 38-year-old sent his spot-kick wide, leaving history on hold.

But only briefly.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts after missing the penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on 22 June, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images via AFP

Messi continued to torment Austria's defence and, in the 31st minute, produced the finish that had seemed inevitable. This time there was no mistake. His strike took him to 17 World Cup goals, moving him clear of Klose at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring chart.

For most players, a missed penalty on such an occasion might have overshadowed the night. For Messi, it became little more than a footnote.

The miss will soon fade from memory. The goal that followed will endure as yet another landmark in one of football's greatest careers—a reminder that even when history makes Messi wait, it never has to wait for long.

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