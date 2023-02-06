Three talking points from the Premier League

Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League remains five points after Manchester City squandered the chance heap pressure on the Gunners by losing 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday.

Everton had inflicted just Arsenal’s second league defeat of the season by the same scoreline 24 hours earlier.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were able to breathe a sigh of relief thanks to their north London rivals as Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal to become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer condemned City to a fifth consecutive away defeat against Spurs.