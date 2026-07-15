4 reasons England can beat Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Argentina's defence has looked far from convincing on their way to the semi-finals. They needed extra time to beat Cape Verde in the round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarter-finals. In the round of 16, they also found themselves 2-0 down against Egypt.

Overall, Argentina have conceded five goals in three knockout matches. Among the four semi-finalists, they also have the lowest save percentage, at 57 per cent.

Opponents have consistently managed to put their defence under pressure whenever opportunities have arisen. England will hope to exploit the same weakness.