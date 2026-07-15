4 reasons England can beat Argentina in World Cup semi-final
For England, facing Argentina is more than just a knockout match—it is an opportunity to reach the World Cup final for the first time since 1966. The task is difficult, but far from impossible.
Rather, Thomas Tuchel's side have several strong reasons to believe they can end their 60-year wait.
1. Argentina's defensive vulnerabilities
Argentina's defence has looked far from convincing on their way to the semi-finals. They needed extra time to beat Cape Verde in the round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarter-finals. In the round of 16, they also found themselves 2-0 down against Egypt.
Overall, Argentina have conceded five goals in three knockout matches. Among the four semi-finalists, they also have the lowest save percentage, at 57 per cent.
Opponents have consistently managed to put their defence under pressure whenever opportunities have arisen. England will hope to exploit the same weakness.
2. Kane-Bellingham duo in outstanding form
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have been the driving force behind England's attack at this World Cup. Both have scored six goals.
Bellingham struck twice against Mexico in the round of 16 and added another brace against Norway in the quarter-finals, becoming only the second player after Diego Maradona to score braces in two consecutive World Cup knockout matches.
Kane has also been in fine form. England were trailing DR Congo in the round of 32 before the striker scored twice late on to complete the comeback.
Both players have already shown they can deliver under pressure in the knockout rounds. One creates chances, the other finishes them—a partnership capable of troubling any defence.
3. England lead in creating chances
Throughout the tournament, England have consistently created clear-cut opportunities inside the opposition penalty area. Through headers, cut-backs and quick attacks, Tuchel's side have repeatedly fashioned scoring chances.
Among the four semi-finalists, England have created the most "big chances", with 18.
If Argentina's defence leaves the same spaces it did in earlier knockout matches, England's forwards will be well placed to capitalise.
4. Argentina face their first real test
Since the group stage, Argentina have reached the semi-finals by defeating Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland.
On that run, they have not faced a single team ranked inside FIFA's top 15. In that sense, England will represent their first major test of the tournament.
Tuchel's side can therefore take confidence from the fact that if relatively smaller teams were able to trouble Argentina, England—ranked fourth in the world—have every reason to believe they can do the same.