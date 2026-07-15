4 reasons Argentina could beat England in world cup semi-final

Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the brink of reaching a second consecutive World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni's side have battled through a series of dramatic knockout matches to book their place in the semi-finals.

Their next challenge is one of the toughest of the tournament, but Argentina have plenty of reasons to be confident.

From their experience on football's biggest stage to Messi's brilliance and their remarkable goal-scoring consistency, there are several compelling arguments in favour of Argentina reaching the final.