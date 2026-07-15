4 reasons Argentina could beat England in world cup semi-final
Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the brink of reaching a second consecutive World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni's side have battled through a series of dramatic knockout matches to book their place in the semi-finals.
Their next challenge is one of the toughest of the tournament, but Argentina have plenty of reasons to be confident.
From their experience on football's biggest stage to Messi's brilliance and their remarkable goal-scoring consistency, there are several compelling arguments in favour of Argentina reaching the final.
1. Greater experience on the biggest stage
Argentina hold a clear edge when it comes to handling the pressure of World Cup knockout matches. As the reigning champions, they are bidding to reach a second successive final.
England, by contrast, have not appeared in a World Cup final since 1966.
Since the inaugural World Cup in 1930, Argentina have won 22 knockout matches, compared with England's 14.
They have also won all five World Cup semi-finals they have played. That experience of performing under pressure could give Scaloni's side a crucial psychological advantage.
2. The greatest weapon named Messi
At 39, Lionel Messi is still one of the tournament’s standout performers. With eight goals, he is joint top of the Golden Boot standings.
His ability to change the course of a major match in an instant is well established, and that is exactly what worries England head coach Thomas Tuchel.
Speaking before the semi-final, Tuchel said, the moment the ball reaches him, he immediately finds the gaps, creates space for his left foot and then produces finishing of the highest quality.
He said he thinks they’ve identified some of their (Argentina’s) patterns of play, but even if they manage to block those routes, he’ll (Messi) find another one or create it himself.
3. Tournament's most consistent attack
Argentina have scored 17 goals at this World Cup, the highest total of any team in the tournament. They have also averaged a tournament-leading 7.8 shots on target per match.
Since the 2022 World Cup, Scaloni's side have scored at least twice in 12 consecutive World Cup matches. They have netted three goals in each of their last four matches.
That sustained scoring form is another major source of confidence for Argentina.
4. Capitalised on half chances
One of Argentina's greatest strengths at this World Cup has been their finishing as they capitalised on their half chances as well.
According to Opta, Argentina have consistently outperformed their expected goals (xG) since the 2022 World Cup, meaning they have converted their chances more efficiently than expected.
Both Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez have the ability to score from tight spaces or long range. Álvarez demonstrated that quality in the quarter-final against Switzerland, when he struck in extra time to seal Argentina's place in the last four.