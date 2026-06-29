Brazil have the lowest dribbling success rate of any team at the World Cup

Garrincha, Pelé, Rivellino, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho...the list could go on. Brazilian football has never lacked legendary dribblers. Yet despite that rich tradition, this World Cup has painted a very different picture.

According to sports data and analytics platform Opta, Brazil have recorded the lowest dribbling success rate among all 48 teams in this year’s World Cup group stage. Carlo Ancelotti’s side attempted 59 dribbles but completed only 20, giving them a success rate of just 34 per cent.

Brazil rank joint seventh for total dribble attempts at this World Cup. They share that position with Curaçao, the smallest nation by population to compete in the tournament, who were eliminated in the group stage. African teams have dominated the dribbling charts.