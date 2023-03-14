Man City reign will be defined by Champions League: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City reign will be defined by success in the UEFA Champions League no matter how many times his side win the English Premier League.

City face Bundesliga high-fliers Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday looking to advance to the quarter-finals for a sixth successive season.

Guardiola’s men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but are fancied to progress in front of their own fans at the Etihad Stadium.

For Guardiola, the quest to end City’s wait to win Europe’s elite club competition for the first time is both a source of frustration and inspiration.