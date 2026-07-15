Argentina and England collide with World Cup final spot at stake

Lionel Messi's Argentina clash with England in a marquee World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Spain lying in wait after shattering French hopes of a third triumph.

The fixture between two of the big beasts of global football is mouthwatering enough but is given added spice by long-standing political tensions.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina are seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, which would be a staggering send-off for the incomparable Messi.

The 39-year-old, joint top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, inspired his team to victory in Qatar in 2022 in what was expected to be his final hurrah on football's biggest stage.

But he is back for more and has played a pivotal role in dragging his team to the semi-finals, scoring in hard-fought 3-2 victories against Cape Verde and Egypt.