Bangladesh thrash Bhutan to reach semi after 14 years

On the day Dhaka observed highest rainfall in the season, Bangladesh men’s national team footballers produced a 14-minute storm in Bangalore that took the side through to the semifinals of SAFF Championship after 14 years.

Bangladesh, who beat Maldives by 3-1 in their previous game, continued the good form and beat Bhutan by the same scoreline at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Not only was the scoreline the same, like the previous match the men in red and green conceded a goal before scoring thrice.

Bangladesh’s teenage sensation Sheikh Mursalin, who rocked the nation with a brilliant late goal last match coming as a substitute, played from the beginning to score a goal, earn an assist and played the pivotal role scoring the other one.