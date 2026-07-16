England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

England's Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal, but came under enormous pressure as Argentina drove forward. Enzo Fernandez netted the equaliser and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time.

"We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on," Kane told the BBC.

"At this level, it''s not enough, so just gutted, gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is.