FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch Argentina vs Spain final in Dhaka
For football-loving Bangladesh, the FIFA World Cup is more than just a sporting event, it is a nationwide celebration. From young fans to the elderly, people across the country have spent the past month following the tournament, passionately debating their favourite teams and players as the competition unfolded.
The wait is now almost over, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final set to kick off at 1:00am on Monday, 20 July.
The finalists have already been confirmed. Defending champions Argentina secured their place in a second consecutive World Cup final after defeating England 2-1 in Wednesday night's second semi-final. Their qualification has sparked renewed excitement among Bangladeshi supporters, many of whom are hoping Lionel Messi's side will successfully defend the title.
Thousands of football fans are expected to flock to venues across Dhaka to watch the tournament's showpiece final. While several hotels, convention centres and private venues will host paid screenings, the match will also be broadcast free of charge at multiple public locations across the capital, according to a press release.
TSC, University of Dhaka
Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) at the University of Dhaka has become one of the capital's most popular destinations for watching football on the big screen.
This year, Coca-Cola Bangladesh is sponsoring the public screenings at TSC once again, where thousands of football fans have gathered throughout the tournament to cheer on their favourite teams in a vibrant festival-like atmosphere.
Mohsin Hall, University of Dhaka
Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall at the Dhaka University will host a lively World Cup final watch party, with Coca-Cola Bangladesh supporting the event. Beyond the on-screen action, fans can enjoy appearances by popular content creators and influencers, interactive games and activities, and opportunities to win exclusive merchandise.
Adding to the excitement, Bangladesh national footballer Jamal Bhuiyan and Sheikh Morsalin are expected to join the celebrations, giving fans a chance to meet one of the country's top footballers while soaking in the electrifying atmosphere. With passionate supporters, chants and shared celebrations, the watch party promises to recreate the energy and excitement of a stadium on final night.
Jagannath Hall and Hallpara
Free public screenings of the Argentina-Spain final will also be held at Jagannath Hall and Hallpara on the University of Dhaka campus as part of the wider screening initiative.
Kamal Atatürk Park, Banani
Football fans looking for a festive outdoor atmosphere can head to Kamal Atatürk Park in Banani, where the final will be screened live on a giant screen. The evening will also feature a live performance by Sanjoy, whose track Siir Siir is part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, adding a musical celebration to the football spectacle. Fan engagement activities and an energetic crowd are expected to make the venue one of the capital's standout World Cup destinations.
Mirpur City Club and Mirpur DOHS Central Field
Fans can also watch the World Cup final free of charge at Mirpur City Club Ground in Pallabi and the Central Field in Mirpur DOHS. Both venues will be open to the public for the title clash between Argentina and Spain.
Hotels and convention centres
Those looking for a premium viewing experience and willing to pay for it can catch the final at several hotels and event venues. including Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in Karwan Bazar, The Ultras Festival, Lakeshore Grand in Gulshan-2, Hotel Amari Dhaka, Le Méridien Dhaka and Crowne Plaza. Paid screenings will also be available at Elite Convention Hall beside Police Plaza in Gulshan-1, Artisan Watch Party in Tejgaon and ICCL Convention Hall near Mirpur Technical Mor.
Advisory for spectators
Organisers have advised spectators to arrive well before kick-off, as large crowds are expected at most venues. With the match taking place late at night, fans are also encouraged to use safe transportation, including ride-sharing services, when travelling to and from the screening locations.