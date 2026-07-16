FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch Argentina vs Spain final in Dhaka

For football-loving Bangladesh, the FIFA World Cup is more than just a sporting event, it is a nationwide celebration. From young fans to the elderly, people across the country have spent the past month following the tournament, passionately debating their favourite teams and players as the competition unfolded.

The wait is now almost over, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final set to kick off at 1:00am on Monday, 20 July.

The finalists have already been confirmed. Defending champions Argentina secured their place in a second consecutive World Cup final after defeating England 2-1 in Wednesday night's second semi-final. Their qualification has sparked renewed excitement among Bangladeshi supporters, many of whom are hoping Lionel Messi's side will successfully defend the title.