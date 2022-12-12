Argentina revel in 'home' support at World Cup

Lionel Messi and Argentina's bid for a third World Cup crown is being boosted by hordes of travelling fans that have transformed each of their matches in Qatar into virtual home games.

Argentine football venues are renowned for their seething intensity -- iconic Buenos Aires cauldrons such as the Bombonera or Monumental tremble with passionate ferocity.

Those kinds of scenes have been recreated regularly at Doha's Lusail Stadium, where tens of thousands of Argentine fans have created a raucous wall of blue-and-white-shirted sound.

Argentina have already played three games at the glittering 88,966-seat arena, where Messi and his team-mates will battle Croatia on Tuesday, aiming to book a place in the World Cup final.