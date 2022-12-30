A world without Pele, Maradona

Myths, stories and fairytales are part of everyone’s childhood. Kids grow up reading and hearing stories of knights and warriors, of witches and wizards, of kings and queens and of fairies and demons.

Everyone at some point in their lives has wished to dive into the world of those stories and join their heroes on great adventures.

But, alas, that wish never came true.

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment, but at some point in life, all of us begin searching for ‘real heroes’, perhaps to make up for that early life disappointment.