De Bruyne's rocket sinks Leicester as Man City go top

Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne was back to his best after the Manchester City midfielder's sublime free-kick sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester that fired the champions to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola's side were without Erling Haaland at the King Power Stadium after the Norwegian failed to recover from an ankle injury.

But, after a recent dip in form, De Bruyne ensured the prolific striker wasn't missed as he netted with a superb set-piece in the second half.

"He is back. He was not playing good in the last games but he was amazing," Guardiola said.

"He knows it. He's a player we need to be dynamic and free. But it is difficult with a back five and a holding midfielder because literally there is not the space."