Messi future decision drawing near with Barca return hopes fading

Messi showed by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar that he can still deliver at the elite level when motivated.

The forward is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or and remains sublime at breaking down stubborn defences, something Barca have struggled with even on their way to winning La Liga this season.

His return would be costly in terms of wages but, without a transfer fee, could still represent good value for a club hungry for short-term success.

“Reclaiming” Messi’s legacy is a positive in its own right, ensuring he finishes his career at the club where he spent two decades.

The romance of a fairytale return and chance to seal his glorious chapter in the club’s history are tempting, but with Barcelona moving forward and transforming, it could be a mistake for both club and player to turn back to the past.

Some believe Barca should not direct a significant chunk of their limited financial resources towards an ageing great when there are clear areas where the squad needs improvement.