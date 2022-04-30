Keita takes Liverpool top with win at Newcastle

Liverpool forged back ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as Naby Keita's solitary goal beat Newcastle 1-0 at St. James' Park.

With the game sandwiched between two legs of a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp made five changes.

The Reds could have made life easier for themselves had Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota not missed big chances to extend Liverpool's lead.