Kessie says playing for Xavi was key factor in decision to join Barcelona

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie said the opportunity of playing under the guidance of manager Xavi Hernandez was crucial in his decision to join Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan.

“When a great coach like him calls you, you see that all your efforts are worth it,” Kessie told a news conference on Wednesday after signing a contract until June 2026.

“I am very happy to be part of this family and this great club. I really want to meet my team mates and coaching staff and start working right away.”