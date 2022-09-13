Bangladesh women’s team beat India for the first time ever

Bangladesh and India had earlier faced off 10 times in women’s international football. India won nine of those games while Bangladesh managed to avoid defeat only once in a goalless draw in the 2016 SAFF Women’s Championship.
Bangladesh went 2-0 up in the first half with Sirat opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Krishna joined her in the score sheet 10 minutes later.
The Indians were desperate to come back into the contest in the second half. But it was Bangladesh who scored just eight minutes into the half, with Sirat completing her brace.
Bangladesh earlier defeated the Maldives 3-0 and blew away Pakistan 6-0 in their other group-stage matches.
Bangladesh are now set to face Bhutan in the semifinal on 16 September.