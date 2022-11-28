Cameroon-Serbia thriller ends 3-3

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd minute.
Three minutes later, he teed up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw Cameroon level with Serbia.
The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.
The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland.