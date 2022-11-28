Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Cameroon-Serbia thriller ends 3-3

Reuters
Al Wakrah
Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar and teammate celebrates their third goal, scored by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match of Cameroon v Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on 28 November, 2022Reuters

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides' slim chances alive at the FIFA World Cup.

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto's opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd minute.

Three minutes later, he teed up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw Cameroon level with Serbia.

The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.

The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland.

