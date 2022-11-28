Cameroon-Serbia thriller ends 3-3

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides' slim chances alive at the FIFA World Cup.

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto's opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.